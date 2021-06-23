Viewpoint: Dr. Joseph Mercola’s war on mainstream medicine — ‘His take on the pandemic is a lucrative conspiratorial dream’

On a day when we're meant to be celebrating or "independence from COVID-19," experts appeared on the Sunday morning shows to spread the truth: We are not free. Not yet. Michael Osterholm, the epidemiologist, Regents Professor, and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on MSNBC's The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capeheart and warned that COVID "will find you," with vaccination rates still lower than they need to be. Read on for 5 pieces of life-saving advice for you, vaccinated or not—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.