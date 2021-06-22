Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canton, IL

Robert "Bob" L. Pavley

Canton Daily Ledger
 16 days ago

Canton - The world lost one of its greatest gifts when Robert Lee Pavley died at the age of 88 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was a man who believed in & demonstrated through his everyday actions that "God, Family, & Country" were the foundation blocks for living. Born December 19th, 1932 in Canton to Franklin George & Alice Marlin Pavley. He was the oldest but last surviving brother of their 3 sons: Robert, Ron & Gary and helped with the family business, Pavley Nursery. After graduating from Canton High school, he served in the US Armed Forces and was stationed in Japan during its reconstruction. When his military service ended, he attended the University of Kansas where he met & then married Barbara Bremmer from Booker, Texas. He continued his education & graduated with a B.S. in Physics from Western Illinois University. He was employed by both Lockheed Martin and MacDonnell Douglas Aerospace and Defense Contractors prior to becoming the plant engineer at International Harvester in Canton until its closure. They raised 3 children: Cathy Pavley of Highland, CA, Rob (Jill) Pavley, of Morton, & Tricia (Bill) Nagle of Canton; 3 grandchildren: Josh (Shauna Phillips) Pavley, Liz (Dan Monroe) Pavley, and Ashleigh (Quinton) Pirtle; and 4 great grandchildren: Sadie, Willow, Bailey, and Scout. Bob never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by one niece, Tina Pavley-Stubbs. He enjoyed spending time with all of his wife's family. Active in the community and in St. Mary's Catholic Church, he was previously a member of the Knight's of Columbus and coached ASA Girl's Softball and Boy's Basketball for the YMCA. After retirement, he worked for Nagle Accounting alongside his daughter Tricia, son-in-law Bill, and granddaughter Ashleigh.

www.cantondailyledger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Canton, IL
Basketball
City
Columbus, IL
City
Canton, IL
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Canton, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Basketball#Oaks Hines#Family Country#Franklin George Alice#Robert Ron Gary#The Us Armed Forces#The University Of Kansas#Education#Morton Tricia#Catholic Church#Asa Girl S Softball#Nagle Accounting#Graham Hospital#Mark Diana Pirtle#Otto Lois Stephenitch#St Mary S Food Pantry#Fcrc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Obituaries
Related
PoliticsCNN

Haiti's president assassinated

Haitian leaders are in dispute about who is the prime minister. From CNN's Barbara Wojazer, Melissa Bell, and Etant Dupain. Ariel Henry, who was appointed prime minister of Haiti on July 5, has contested the leadership of acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph following the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy