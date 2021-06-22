Robert "Bob" L. Pavley

Canton - The world lost one of its greatest gifts when Robert Lee Pavley died at the age of 88 on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was a man who believed in & demonstrated through his everyday actions that "God, Family, & Country" were the foundation blocks for living. Born December 19th, 1932 in Canton to Franklin George & Alice Marlin Pavley. He was the oldest but last surviving brother of their 3 sons: Robert, Ron & Gary and helped with the family business, Pavley Nursery. After graduating from Canton High school, he served in the US Armed Forces and was stationed in Japan during its reconstruction. When his military service ended, he attended the University of Kansas where he met & then married Barbara Bremmer from Booker, Texas. He continued his education & graduated with a B.S. in Physics from Western Illinois University. He was employed by both Lockheed Martin and MacDonnell Douglas Aerospace and Defense Contractors prior to becoming the plant engineer at International Harvester in Canton until its closure. They raised 3 children: Cathy Pavley of Highland, CA, Rob (Jill) Pavley, of Morton, & Tricia (Bill) Nagle of Canton; 3 grandchildren: Josh (Shauna Phillips) Pavley, Liz (Dan Monroe) Pavley, and Ashleigh (Quinton) Pirtle; and 4 great grandchildren: Sadie, Willow, Bailey, and Scout. Bob never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by one niece, Tina Pavley-Stubbs. He enjoyed spending time with all of his wife's family. Active in the community and in St. Mary's Catholic Church, he was previously a member of the Knight's of Columbus and coached ASA Girl's Softball and Boy's Basketball for the YMCA. After retirement, he worked for Nagle Accounting alongside his daughter Tricia, son-in-law Bill, and granddaughter Ashleigh.