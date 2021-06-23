Viewpoint: ‘The European Green Deal has been captured by chemophobic activists with no understanding of science’. Here’s how the EU can put sustainability ahead of ideology
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. After seeing rampant chemophobia and fear-mongering influence the REACH process in the mid-2000s, I set up a satirical blog called The Risk-Monger to highlight how ridiculous and naïve the NGO campaigns were at the time. Fifteen years later, the embarrassing chemical illiteracy and scientific ignorance are no longer limited to the emotional scare-stories of environmental activists; such claims are now emanating from the heart of the European Commission via the architects of the European Green Deal.geneticliteracyproject.org