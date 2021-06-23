Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Viewpoint: ‘The European Green Deal has been captured by chemophobic activists with no understanding of science’. Here’s how the EU can put sustainability ahead of ideology

By Browse Authors
geneticliteracyproject.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. After seeing rampant chemophobia and fear-mongering influence the REACH process in the mid-2000s, I set up a satirical blog called The Risk-Monger to highlight how ridiculous and naïve the NGO campaigns were at the time. Fifteen years later, the embarrassing chemical illiteracy and scientific ignorance are no longer limited to the emotional scare-stories of environmental activists; such claims are now emanating from the heart of the European Commission via the architects of the European Green Deal.

geneticliteracyproject.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Chemophobic#Eu#Glp#Ngo#The European Commission#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Science
Related
Environmentktwb.com

EU plastic rules worry manufacturers, environmentalists demand more

LISBON (Reuters) – New measures to reduce plastic waste in the European Union have drawn fire from environmental campaigners who say they do not go far enough, while manufacturers worry the rules could lead to different standards being adopted across the bloc. In an effort to reduce pollution, the EU...
Public HealthBowling Green Daily News

Luxembourg PM in 'serious,' stable condition with COVID-19

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious, but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said. In a statement, it...
Europehot96.com

Factbox-Slow progress in Balkan countries’ bids to join EU

(Reuters) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosts a summit with six Balkan countries on Monday to forge closer cooperation as they make slow progress in their goal of joining the European Union. Here are some facts about the six Balkan aspirants:. ALBANIA. The EU agreed in March 2020 that Albania,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

ANALYSIS-Europe faces sceptical globe with carbon border levy

BRUSSELS, July 5 (Reuters) - The European Union faces an uphill battle to convince trading partners that the world’s first levy on carbon imports is fair, workable and a necessary part of the bloc’s attempted green revolution as opposed to a protectionist tool. The EU is due on July 14...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Draft shows EU to propose aviation fuel tax in green policy push

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission has drafted plans to set an EU-wide minimum tax rate for polluting aviation fuels, as it seeks to meet more ambitious targets to fight climate change, a document seen by Reuters shows. The European Commission is drafting an overhaul of EU energy taxation, as...
Proteststribuneledgernews.com

European Human Rights tsar opposes UK bill curbing protests

London — A bill that could place time and noise limits on protests may have a "significant impact" on freedom of expression as it stands, according to Europe's human rights commissioner. Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's human rights tsar, has written to urge Members of Parliament and peers not...
Food & Drinksjust-food.com

Food majors sign voluntary EU code on health, sustainability

More than two-dozen food manufacturers, including Nestlé, PepsiCo, Kellogg and Ferrero, have signed a voluntary code, devised alongside the EU, to support what Brussels called “the sustainable transition of our food systems”. The so-called EU Code of Conduct on Responsible Food Business and Marketing Practices is part of the bloc’s...
TrafficPosted by
Forbes

How Road Pricing Can Support EU’s Green Deal

In April, EU policy makers reached a provisional agreement for an EU climate law to achieve a climate-neutral EU by 2050 with a collective net greenhouse gas emissions reduction target of at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990. One of the strategies to achieve this goal will explore urban...
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Can agroecology cut European food imports and grow more on less land all while cutting greenhouse gas emissions? It would take a lot.

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Europe currently is heavily dependent on imports for food products as well as animal feed, particularly soy and corn. But that could all change, if only Europe would change its diet, adopt agroecological practices and more tightly coordinate livestock and crop growing land to recycle manure and reduce nitrogen imports. That’s the central argument of an article posted June 18 in the magazine OneEarth.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Seeking green boost, EU nears deal on farm subsidies

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - European Union negotiators struck a deal on Friday on contentious parts of the bloc's farming subsidies, raising hopes for agreement on an overall package which seeks to protect the environment. Negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states are attempting to end a three-year...
EconomyWashington Post

Here’s How the EU Could Tax Carbon Around the World

The European Union has a bold plan for reducing carbon emissions from its factories. It has what might be an even bolder one for preventing the rest of the world from wiping out those cuts and destroying European jobs at the same time. The plan is for taxing some of the carbon produced by the European factories’ global competitors, through what’s known as a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. Other countries might call it a tariff, and a potentially illegal one at that. For the EU, the mechanism could be a way to hit two birds with one stone: protecting its industry while prodding other regions to move ahead with similar climate action. But there’s another benefit: the cash such a carbon charge could bring in to strapped EU coffers.
Industrytheloadstar.com

EU Green Deal would 'turn shipping’s transition into an ecological disaster'

Carriers want a global decarbonisation system rather than regional regulations from jurisdictions in Asia, Europe and the US, said MSC CEO Soren Toft today. As the EU climate policy comes under fire from the green lobby, he warned that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) would need to move faster to achieve its climate goals.
SocietyPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

European watchdog warns Hungary over possible rights abuses

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Recent laws introduced in Hungary regulating marriage and gender identity risk discriminating against LGBT people and should have been put to citizens for public consultation before they were passed, Europe’s top human rights watchdog said Tuesday. Among other things, the changes to the Hungarian Constitution in...
Europeriverbender.com

Slovenia's term raises specter of EU's threat from within

KRANJ, Slovenia (AP) — Tiny Slovenia took charge of the world’s largest trading bloc this week, and immediately shone a harsh spotlight on one of the European Union’s most vexing problems: How to accommodate increasingly vocal member countries with very different visions of Europe’s future. Already, nationalist governments in Hungary...
China19fortyfive.com

China Is Preparing for Nuclear War

Recently released satellite imagery reveals that China has embarked on what the Washington Post termed “a building spree that could signal a major expansion of Beijing’s nuclear capabilities.”. Nuclear analyst Jeffrey Lewis revealed that China is building what appears to be 119 missile silos across more than 700 square miles...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Freedom may only last for WEEKS: Experts raise fears of another autumn lockdown and warn some changes to our lifestyles could be permanent because allowing Covid cases to rise is a 'significant risk'

Allowing virus cases to rise is a 'significant risk', restrictions may need to return this winter and life may never return completely to normal, Government scientists warned last night. In a downbeat assessment, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said that even if hospitalisations and deaths remained low, there...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy