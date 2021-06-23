Tough time recovering from jet lag? US government-university partnership developing implantable ‘living pharmacy’ to control our circadian clocks

ERLANGEN, Germany — Many patients with COVID-19 can end up dealing with side-effects of their infection for weeks and even months after the illness clears. These “long hauler” cases of coronavirus have been something of a mystery to doctors. Now, however, a new study may have an answer as to why some people can’t seem to shake COVID-19. For the first time, researchers in Germany have discovered that the virus changes the size and stiffness of both red and white blood cells in the human body. Moreover, these changes can last for months, possibly explaining the seemingly never-ending symptoms of COVID-19.