Brick National Guard Soldier Promoted To New Rank

File Photo

BRICK – A National Guard Soldier of the New York Army National Guard has recently been recognized and promoted in rank.

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General for the State of New York, announced that Christopher Lavin from Brick was promoted to the rank of staff sergeant on May 11. Lavin is assigned to the Company B, 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry.

Promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential, according to the Army National Guard. They recognize the best qualified soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber citizen soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard.

For more information about the New York Army National Guard, visit dmna.ny.gov or 1800goguard.com.