One expert says if the test is deemed not medically necessary, you could be responsible for a deductible and copay. It’s an anxiety-provoking scenario: You go to get a COVID-19 test thinking it’s free; next thing you know there’s a bill in the mail for $500. That’s what happened to one Bloomfield resident, who took to Facebook to express his frustration: “$500. For a COVID test. In the middle of a national health emergency.”