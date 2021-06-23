Cancel
Viewpoint: Can regenerative agriculture save the beleaguered coffee industry from climate change devastation?

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. [A]fter generations of cultivating coffee as a crop, irresponsible farming practices such as poor water management and dependency on harmful fertilizers and pesticides — which prioritize production and profit over sustainability — have left the coffee industry vulnerable to climate change.

Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

‘Uncertain and confused’: Sri Lankan farmers facing government’s ‘misguided’ ban on all synthetic chemicals fear sustainable farming will be unattainable

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The [Sri Lankan Cabinet of Ministers recently] approved President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s proposal to ban the importation of chemical fertilisers. In addition to synthetic fertilisers, the importation of synthetic pesticides whether they are CLASS 1A or Class1B (Toxic) or Class 2 Less toxic is also banned.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

CRISPR 3.0: A giant leap forward in the quest for climate-conscious farming

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In a study in Nature Plants, Yiping Qi, associate professor of Plant Science at the University of Maryland (UMD), introduces a new and improved CRISPR 3.0 system in plants, focusing on gene activation instead of traditional gene editing. This third generation CRISPR system focuses on multiplexed gene activation, meaning that it can boost the function of multiple genes simultaneously. According to the researchers, this system boasts four to six times the activation capacity of current state-of-the-art CRISPR technology, demonstrating high accuracy and efficiency in up to seven genes at once. While CRISPR is more often known for its gene editing capabilities that can knock out genes that are undesirable, activating genes to gain functionality is essential to creating better plants and crops for the future.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

How genetic engineering will help make fishing more sustainable

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. After an arduous process that took more than 25 years from time of conception to commercialization, the GMO salmon was finally marketed to consumers at the end of May when AquaBounty received a purchase order for five metric tons from Samuels and Son Seafood. Commenting on the sale, AquaBounty’s CEO, Sylvia Wulf, said, “We have received positive interest from a variety of customers representing seafood distributors, food service operators and retailers and are thrilled that the first harvest is already fully committed.”
Agricultureamericanpeoplenews.com

Agroecology as the Centrepiece of Sustainable Food Systems — Global Issues

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 06 (IPS) – The world is facing rising hunger and food insecurity, biodiversity loss and the impacts of a changing climate. Experts are increasingly looking to agroecology for sustainable food production. In three weeks, the United Nations will bring together farmers, scientists, policymakers and civil society for...
Animalsyaleclimateconnections.org

How invasive plants could take advantage of climate change

Driving down the highway, it’s common to see stretches of roadside overgrown with weeds. Once they get a foothold, invasive species such as purple loosestrife, kudzu, and Japanese barberry can crowd out native plants and take over. Daniel Montesinos is with the Australian Tropical Herbarium at James Cook University. He...
EnvironmentThegardenisland.com

VOICES: The Roots of Climate Change

Human-caused climate change started not only with burning fossil fuels but with our exploitation of the Earths’ soil. Indigenous societies, many with sophisticated agricultural systems structured around knowledge of environmental limits, were often violently displaced from their land or forced to accept European farming models. As colonialism and extractive practices spread globally, land was, for the first time, exposed to the plow. After just a few decades of intense tillage by plowing, 50% of the original organic matter in the planet’s soil was oxidized and released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide.
Environmentmadison

Kindness can help fix climate change -- Tim Melin

As we continue to shatter record-high temperatures in our country and the world, many of us ask, "What can I do to address runaway climate change?" I know it's a question I ask myself many times a day, every day of my life. Individually, we can do some good things: Walk more instead of driving. Eat a vegetarian or vegan diet. Plant trees.
Agricultureabc7amarillo.com

Crops planted in spring, growing in summer may be benefitting from climate change

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Studies are indicating that climate change may be beneficial for crops planted in the spring and are growing in the summer. A higher concentration of carbon dioxide in our atmosphere can result in increased plant growth if the weather cooperates. So how are the summer months a gamble for growers depending on the severity of storms we receive?
Sonoma, CANBC Bay Area

Climate in Crisis: Wildlife Faces Extinction from Climate Change

Animals are being threatened by hotter temperatures, sea level rise and wildfires. Biologists estimate that 35% of plants and animals may become extinct by 2050. Here are a few of the most endangered animals in the Bay Area:. The Blue Copper Butterfly calls the Sonoma coast and Sierra home and...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Regenerative ranching – promoted by organic activists from Vandana Shiva to the Organic Consumers Association — has turned out to be a massive scam

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. While the regenerative potential of many agricultural techniques is widely accepted among ecologists, the inclusion of ranching is disputed. …. Crudely extrapolating from a favorable study and ignoring...
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Can Grid Operators Handle Heatwaves And Climate Change?

Get used to triple-digit temperatures. But the heat and drought combined in the western United States also mean that hydro plants now produce much less electricity than before. Just how are grid operators dealing with the current dynamics and the increased pressure to add renewables?. California is required to decarbonize...
Agriculturesoutheastagnet.com

USDA Investing Climate-Smart Agriculture and Forestry

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced they are providing $10 million to support climate-smart agriculture and forestry through voluntary conservation practices in 10 targeted states. This includes Florida and Georgia. The assistance, available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), will help agricultural producers plan and implement voluntary...
Agriculturefoodlogistics.com

3 Lessons Agricultural Industry Can Take From the Pandemic

The massive disruption of agricultural supply chains brought on by the pandemic led to valuable lessons. By looking at the disruptions as learning opportunities, the agricultural industry can make significant improvements to its resiliency in the face of future events. Large supply chains in any industry can be quite complex,...
EnvironmentUN News Centre

On climate change frontline, indigenous provide pointers to save planet

Indigenous people living on the frontline of climate change could offer potentially ground-breaking insight into biodiversity protection and sustainability, but they urgently need help to withstand a growing number of threats to their way of life, the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) said on Friday. From the Arctic to the...
EnvironmentForbes

How Brands Can Address Climate Change

Breene Murphy is the Vice President of Strategy and Marketing at Carbon Collective. We are already experiencing climate change. There have been extended or more severe fire seasons in the Western United States, Nepal and Australia (paywall) that many experts attribute to climate change. According to a 2016 NASA article, a recent drought in the Middle East was likely the worst in the last 900 years. The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has expressed the benefit of reducing our emissions by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reaching “net zero” by 2050 in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C. That will likely require large-scale mobilization, which includes brands.
Noble, OKKTEN.com

Noble Foundation shifts focus to regenerative agriculture

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Noble Foundation continues moving forward with programs that offer regenerative agriculture resources to farmers in southern Oklahoma. The foundation’s communications director, Adam Calaway, said this technique restores land by promoting soil health, increasing plant diversity, and integrating livestock. The foundation hopes to improve ranch land...
EnvironmentInsurance Journal

Prince Charles Launches Partnership with Insurance Industry to Tackle Climate Change

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales launched his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Insurance Task Force during a visit today at Lloyd’s. The SMI Insurance Task Force, convened by Prince Charles and chaired by Lloyd’s, is comprised of executives from many of the world’s largest insurance and reinsurance companies, providing an influential platform for the sector to collectively advance progress towards a resilient, net-zero economy. (See below for a list of the members of the SMI task force).

