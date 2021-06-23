Cancel
Medical & Biotech

The mRNA biotechnology revolution unleashed by COVID vaccine breakthroughs is just beginning — and it will impact disease research for decades to come

geneticliteracyproject.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The messenger RNA, or mRNA, platform may be new to the global public, but it’s a technology that researchers had been betting on for decades. Now those bets are paying off, and not just by turning back a pandemic that killed millions in just a year.

Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

FDA adds warning to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The FDA is adding a warning to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, about a possible issue of myocarditis among youth. Dr. Wilbur Chen, a Vaccine Researcher at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, explains why the warning is necessary.
Public HealthEurekAlert

Attention anti-vaccinators: Skin reactions to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no cause for alarm

Philadelphia, June 22, 2021 - Vivid photos of the red "COVID arm" rash and reports of facial swelling in patients who have received dermatological fillers after Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccination for COVID-19 may increase patients' concerns about mRNA vaccine side effects and contribute to vaccine hesitancy. A comprehensive review in Clinics in Dermatology, conducted by University of Connecticut School of Medicine researchers and published by Elsevier, confirms that almost all cutaneous reactions are largely self-limited and should not discourage getting the vaccine.
Durham, NCEurekAlert

Patients with acute myocarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

What The Study Did: This study describes four patients who presented with acute myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. Authors: Raymond J. Kim, M.D., of the Duke Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Center in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media website at...
Medical ScienceEurekAlert

Cutaneous reactions after mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

What The Study Did: Hospital employees were surveyed about symptoms such as a rash, itching, hives or swelling around the face after receiving a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine. Authors: Lacey B. Robinson, M.D., M.P.H., of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit...
Sciencebiospace.com

Lifetime of Protection Against COVID-19 May Be Possible with mRNA Vaccines

A new study published in Nature offers good news for those who recovered from COVID-19 and were then vaccinated with a mRNA vaccine – a booster may not be needed. The study focused on the vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech but experts believe the results are applicable to both. This new mRNA technology set off an immune reaction in recipients that could protect for years, possibly even for life.
ScienceEurekAlert

Case reports thrombocytopenia with thrombosis following COVID-19 mRNA vaccine

Below please find summaries of new articles that will be published in the next issue of Annals of Internal Medicine. The summaries are not intended to substitute for the full articles as a source of information. This information is under strict embargo and by taking it into possession, media representatives are committing to the terms of the embargo not only on their own behalf, but also on behalf of the organization they represent.
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

Is an mRNA Flu Vaccine on the Horizon?

The successful use of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for COVID-19 has led to a flurry of research studies designed to test these candidates in other illnesses. Translate Bio, for instance, announced today that it has launched a Phase I clinical trial with Sanofi’s vaccines global business unit Sanofi Pasteur to evaluate an mRNA-based investigational vaccine for the flu.
POTUSNewsweek

Pfizer, Moderna COVID Vaccines Linked to 1,200 Cases of Rare Heart Inflammation

There have been more than 1,200 cases of a rare heart inflammation condition in people who received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During a Wednesday meeting held by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, officials announced that there was...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Impact of disease-modifying treatments on humoral response after COVID-19 vaccination: A mirror of the response after SARS-CoV-2 infection

Rev Neurol (Paris). 2021 Jun 16:S0035-3787(21)00569-5. doi: 10.1016/j.neurol.2021.05.001. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To analyze the humoral response after COVID-19 vaccination in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) according to disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) and in comparison with the humoral response after SARS-CoV-2 infection. METHODS: We included 28 MS patients with serological...
Diseases & Treatmentscapradio.org

Patrick Doherty Inherited A Devastating Disease. A Breakthrough Stopped It

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Scientists, for the first time, have used the revolutionary gene-editing technique CRISPR inside the body to treat a disease, potentially opening a new era in genetic medicine. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Scientists are reporting another big advance using the revolutionary gene-editing technique...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Coronavirus company news summary – NIAID begins research into Covid-19 vaccine antibody responses in pregnant and postnatal mothers – University of Oxford studies ivermectin as potential Covid-19 treatment

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has begun research into the antibody responses of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant and postnatal mothers. The MOMI-VAX study is being conducted by the NIAID-funded Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium (IDCRC). Researchers will assess the development and durability of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in those vaccinated during pregnancy or in the first two postnatal months. They will also evaluate vaccine safety and transfer of antibodies to infants.
Public HealthMedscape News

COVID-19 Vaccinations May Be Weakened by Liver Disease

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients who have received liver transplants or have advanced liver fibrosis may not get adequate protection against COVID-19 from two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, researchers say. Physicians should test these patients and consider administering a...
Sciencephysiciansweekly.com

Covid-19: mRNA Vaccines Convey Long-Lasting Protection, Study Finds

Booster doses may not be needed by many for years, or ever, findings suggest. New research offers some of the first direct evidence showing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines to convey long-term protection against severe illness related to SARS-CoV-2 infection. The study findings, published Monday in the journal Nature, suggest that people...
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Can mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Be Co-Administered with Flu Shots?

Seqirus is seeking reactogenicity and immunogenicity outcomes between its influenza vaccines and available mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. Now that Seqirus and Novavax have set a benchmark for assessment into COVID-19 and influenza vaccine co-administration, it’s time to explore greater outcomes. In the final segment of an interview with Contagion, study...
SciencePosted by
POZ

Prevention: mRNA Vaccine

The same messenger RNA (mRNA) technology used for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines also shows promise for HIV. Researchers with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases designed a vaccine regimen that delivers mRNA for envelope proteins from three different subtypes of HIV. Fourteen male macaque monkeys received one of two vaccine combinations or placebo injections; some got a final booster containing stabilized HIV spike proteins that are more easily recognized by broadly neutralizing antibodies. All the vaccinated monkeys produced antibodies against the viral proteins in the vaccine. When rectally exposed to an engineered HIV-like virus, all seven monkeys in the placebo group became infected within several weeks. But the vaccinated monkeys remained uninfected longer, and a few were still protected after 13 virus exposures—up to an 88% risk reduction. Phase I human trials of two mRNA HIV vaccine candidates from Moderna are expected to start this year.
Public HealthMedscape News

Children and COVID: Vaccination Trends Beginning to Diverge

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The proportion of children aged 12-15 years who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine regimen jumped by over 50% in just 1 week, but there has been a slowdown in first vaccinations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

COVID-19-mRNA vaccine induces good immune response against variants

A new Finnish study shows that 180 health care workers who had received two doses of the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine have very good antibody responses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The immune response was as strong against the alpha variant (formerly the UK variant) but was somewhat decreased against the beta variant (formerly the South Africa variant).

