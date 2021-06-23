Podcast: Meet Mary Mangan—the biologist who crashes anti-GMO events and debunks junk science on Twitter
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In October 2018, former Reuters journalist and anti-GMO activist Carey Gillam spoke at a small church in Cambridge, Massachusetts as she toured the US promoting her book White Wash: The Story of a Weed Killer, Cancer and the Corruption of Science. The book is an investigation into Monsanto’s alleged efforts to hide evidence that its weed killer Roundup (glyphosate) causes cancer. It builds on four years of open records requests filed by U.S. Right to Know, the organic industry-funded nonprofit Gillam works for.geneticliteracyproject.org