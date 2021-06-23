Climate adaptive, drought resistant GMO wheat is nearing introduction in Brazil. Might Canada be next?
Bioceres, an Argentine biotech company, has released a genetically modified wheat variety that is both drought-tolerant and resistant to glufosinate-ammonium. Known as HB4, it was approved late in 2020 although it still faces a number of significant hurdles, first of which is convincing Brazil, Argentina's largest export market, to accept the innovation.