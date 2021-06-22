Cancel
Canton, IL

Brenda Rynearson

Canton Daily Ledger
 16 days ago

Canton - Brenda Arlene Rynearson, 80, of Canton, went home to Jesus on June 19th, 2021, surrounded by her family at OSF Saint Francis Hospital, Peoria. She was born October 21st, 1940, to William and Betty West in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. In 1958, Brenda graduated from Elmhurst High School in Ft. Wayne. She earned her Master Marksman Certificate while in high school. On December 31st, 1999, Brenda married Lyle Rynearson in a small chapel in Groveland, Illinois.

www.cantondailyledger.com
