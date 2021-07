The PS5 and Pokemon trading cards have been resellers’ favorites for quite a while, but the pandemic has pushed demand for them to new heights. These hot items can demand incredibly high prices in resale markets. Whether or not that’s ethical, you can’t deny that it makes a lot of money, as one teenage reseller discovered. A recent profile by The Wall Street Journal revealed that 16-year-old Max Hayden has made nearly 2 million dollars during the console shortage of 2020-2021, selling dozens of machines for more than twice their sticker prices. Does that sound like scalping to you? It does to us.