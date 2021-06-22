Canton – Rose Marie Fengel, 88, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Canton. She was born on January 5, 1933, to Gale E. and Frances L. (Spenny) Fengel. They both preceded her in death, along with three brothers, Gene, Blake and Ray. She is survived by one brother Don H. Fengel and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rose loved horses and horseback riding. Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are planned at this time. To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.