Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers in Game #2 (VIDEO)

Posted by 
92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 13 days ago

Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers in Game #2 (VIDEO) Ayton soars for last second alley-oop, Suns beat Clippers in Game #2 (VIDEO)

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

132
Followers
753
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jae Crowder
Person
Paul George
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Alley#Ap#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Jazz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
Posted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation for their championship-round opponents.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon’s reaction to Suns’ Valley-Oop was incredible (Video)

Among those amazed by the game-winning basket for Deandre Ayton and the Suns were ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon. After trailing 2-1 in their opening round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns have rattled off nine straight wins, and now they’re two victories away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993. Perhaps most impressive is their last two wins, which have come without point guard Chris Paul, who is in COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
NBAtheScore

NBA announces schedule for Bucks-Suns Finals

The schedule has been announced for the upcoming NBA Finals featuring the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. Date Game Away Home Time (ET) This marks Milwaukee's first NBA Finals appearance since 1974. The Bucks won their lone championship in 1971. Meanwhile, Phoenix is playing for a championship for the first...
NBAPosted by
NBC Chicago

NBA Playoffs: Deandre Ayton's Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2

Ayton's game-winner caps wild finish to Suns-Clippers Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. What a finish in Phoenix. With the Phoenix Suns trailing the Los Angeles Clippers by one and just 0.9 seconds remaining in Tuesday night's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, Jae Crowder found Deandre Ayton off an inbound pass for a game-winning alley-oop.
NBANBA

POOL REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE OUT OF BOUNDS PLAY WITH 9.3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FINAL FIELD GOAL MADE BY DEANDRE AYTON IN TONIGHT’S LA CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS GAME

POOL REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE OUT OF BOUNDS PLAY WITH 9.3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FINAL FIELD GOAL MADE BY DEANDRE AYTON IN TONIGHT’S LA CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS GAME. INTERVIEW CONDUCTED BY DUANE RANKIN (ARIZONA REPUBLIC) WITH CREW CHIEF SCOTT FOSTER FOLLOWING TONIGHT’S...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, DeAndre Hopkins Celebrate “Valley-Oop”

Deandre Ayton’s buzzer-beating alley-oop for the Phoenix Suns during Game 2 certainly took some time to digest properly. Perfectly screened for by Devin Booker and flawlessly tossed up by Jae Crowder, the game-stealing play set Phoenix Suns Arena ablaze, turning the crowd up to a nuclear level, while leaving even the most casual basketball fans feeling absolutely stunned.
NBANew York Post

Wild alley-oop buzzer-beater gives Suns 2-0 lead over Clippers

PHOENIX — Devin Booker sat in a chair with a crooked and swollen nose, complete with tape over three fresh stitches. He also had a big smile on his face, remembering Jae Crowder’s pass, Deandre Ayton’s tip-in dunk and a play that will live in Phoenix Suns lore for a long, long time.
NBABleacher Report

Deandre Ayton Game-Winning Dunk Gives Suns Win vs. Clippers in Game 2 Thriller

Welcome to the history books Deandre Ayton. Ayton completed one of the most incredible plays in NBA history by slamming down an alley-oop pass from Jae Crowder in the final second to give the Phoenix Suns a dramatic 104-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy