Where To Catch Fireworks This July 4th

JERSEY SHORE – What’s a better way to celebrate America’s birthday than watching a colorful fireworks show in your community.

Last year, several towns had to cancel their annual fireworks display due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions being lifted, towns are gearing up and preparing for a fun-filled holiday.

So mark your calendars! Listed below are places where you can see this year’s Independence Day fireworks shows:

Barnegat: July 2 (rain date July 5); Barnegat High School.

Beachwood: July 4; View from either side of the Toms River in Beachwood and Island Heights.

Brick: July 1 & July 8; Windward Beach Park

Freehold: July 10; Michael J. Tighe Park.

Jackson: July 2 through 4 at Six Flags Great Adventure; July 10 at Johnson Park.

Lacey: July 3 (rain date July 5); Lacey Township High School.

Lakewood: July 2 through 4; FirstEnergy Park. Red, White and BlueClaws Weekend with post-game fireworks following games.

Lavallette: July 4; Centennial Gardens and Gazebo.

Point Pleasant Beach: July 4; Jenkinson’s boardwalk.

Seaside Heights: July 4; Seaside Heights boardwalk.

Toms River: July 4; Shelter Cove Beach.