Where To Catch Fireworks This July 4th
JERSEY SHORE – What’s a better way to celebrate America’s birthday than watching a colorful fireworks show in your community.
Last year, several towns had to cancel their annual fireworks display due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions being lifted, towns are gearing up and preparing for a fun-filled holiday.
So mark your calendars! Listed below are places where you can see this year’s Independence Day fireworks shows:
Barnegat: July 2 (rain date July 5); Barnegat High School.
Beachwood: July 4; View from either side of the Toms River in Beachwood and Island Heights.
Brick: July 1 & July 8; Windward Beach Park
Freehold: July 10; Michael J. Tighe Park.
Jackson: July 2 through 4 at Six Flags Great Adventure; July 10 at Johnson Park.
Lacey: July 3 (rain date July 5); Lacey Township High School.
Lakewood: July 2 through 4; FirstEnergy Park. Red, White and BlueClaws Weekend with post-game fireworks following games.
Lavallette: July 4; Centennial Gardens and Gazebo.
Point Pleasant Beach: July 4; Jenkinson’s boardwalk.
Seaside Heights: July 4; Seaside Heights boardwalk.
Toms River: July 4; Shelter Cove Beach.