Issues between Wisconsin seniors and coach Greg Gard surface in leaked audio from private meeting
Wisconsin's 2020-21 basketball season did not go as planned on the court and it appears to have been just as rocky off of it. In audio leaked from a meeting during the season that was first sent to the Wisconsin State Journal and later posted to YouTube, the Badgers seven seniors can be heard telling coach Greg Gard their issues with him, which include them feeling he doesn't care about them as people and that he doesn't have their backs.