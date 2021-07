Kentucky-based O.H. Ingram doesn’t throw “river aged” into its product name just for the sake of marketing. Its products are aged on a floating rickhouse on the Mississippi River. From the photography, it looks like quite the operation, but the proof, as always, lies in the bottle. Ingram makes a straight rye and an unspecified American whiskey, both of which are sourced from MGP. Today we look at the former, which is aged — on a river barge! — for a minimum of 3 years.