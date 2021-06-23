Cancel
Health Services

Kanthala joins Hamilton Health Care System

By Submitted by Hamilton Health Care System
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Abhijit Kanthala says his father, an ophthalmologist, was his role model for becoming a doctor. "I watched as he (father) went to remote camps to give people the needed access to care," says Kanthala. "He listened and addressed their problems beyond eye health, making policies for helping those in need as a medical director -- all while personally battling cancer and stroke. He never backed down and pushed himself out of adversity. He taught me to be a patient champion and do the best for the patient and family members."

