The woman who died after being swept away in a flash flood near the Franklin Mountains loved hiking. Yesterday, KDBC reported that Christina Garcia Mata’s sister Sarah says Christina was a seasoned hiker who frequently hiked the Franklin Mountain trails. An El Paso Police statement says the 39-year old El Paso native was a school teacher in Austin as well as a wife and the mother of a young boy. She died off the trail Sunday in the mountains near Coronado Country Club. Her husband, Gabriel was caught up in the flood also but was able to hold onto a tree branch in the flood to escape injury.