Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 behind 3 home runs and a 4-run 6th inning to earn a series split

arcamax.com
 16 days ago

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs needed good mojo to close out a quick homestand as a grueling 10-game trip awaits. They got it behind another steady outing from right-hander Kyle Hendricks and an offense that finally stepped up in a 7-1 victory against the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at Wrigley Field. For the first time in 10 games, the Cubs scored more than three runs in a game, sparked by a four-run sixth inning.

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Willson Contreras
Person
Kyle Hendricks
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Patrick Wisdom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#The Chicago Cubs#National League#Era#2021 Chicago Tribune#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

David Ross, Cubs Could Face Difficult Decision if Jake Arrieta Continues to Struggle

Jake Arrieta knows a little something about throwing no-hitters against the Dodgers, so perhaps it’s fitting that he’ll be taking the bump Friday night in the wake of his team’s combined effort in the series opener. More accurately, Cubs fans are happy their team got a win prior to Arrieta’s start. The former ace has been very much former and not so much ace over for several weeks now, going 2-6 with a 7.58 ERA over his last nine starts.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Cody Bellinger beats Cubs with walk-off home run

Cody Bellinger has struggled this season for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he delivered a big hit on Saturday. Bellinger smacked a walk-off home run off Chicago Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson to give the Dodgers a 3-2 victory. His big hit came on a 3-1 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.
MLBDaily Breeze

Dodgers use late home runs to beat Cubs, snap 4-game losing streak

LOS ANGELES ― The Dodgers had a demon to exorcise Friday night. One day after they suffered their first defeat by no-hitter in six years, they were tasked with facing Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta – the same pitcher who no-hit them six years ago. Cody Bellinger spoiled that bit...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Cubs Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Julio Urias Tries To Stop First-Inning Home Run Streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a four-game losing streak and now look to generate some momentum against the Chicago Cubs, who are 4-1 in the team's head-to-head meetings this season. Although the Dodgers managed to get back in the win column, they have gone a franchise-record five straight games with allowing a home run in the first inning. The onus to try stopping that now falls to Julio Urias, who has been mired in some difficulties and historically struggles in the first inning.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Detroit Tigers turn the tables on Cleveland Indians with doubleheader sweep, 9-4, 7-1

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Indians have had the Tigers by the tale for a long time. Wednesday night the roles were reversed. Detroit completed a doubleheader sweep of the Indians with a 7-1 victory in the nightcap that featured Miguel Cabrera’s 494th homer and a five solid innings by Wily Peralta. The Tigers won the first game, 9-4, by scoring five runs against the Indians’ bullpen over the last three innings.
MLBfox32chicago.com

Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago Cubs 7-1

LOS ANGELES - Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 13 strikeouts over eight dominant innings, and Zach McKinstry hit a grand slam in the second inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. Cody Bellinger homered in his second straight game and drove in three runs...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians hit four solo home runs, but Tigers prevail, 9-4

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Maybe it is true what they say -- solo home runs won’t beat you. The Indians hit four Wednesday night, but still lost to the Tigers, 9-4, in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader at Progressive Field. Bobby Bradley homered twice with no one on base, while Jose Ramirez and Cesar Hernandez hit one each.
MLBMidland Daily News

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs second. Ian Happ strikes out swinging. Rafael Ortega doubles to deep right field. Adbert Alzolay grounds out to first base to Joey Votto. Rafael Ortega to third. Rafael Ortega scores. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cubs 1, Reds 0. Cubs...
MLBTimes Union

Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs second. Jake Marisnick homers to center field. Nico Hoerner flies out to deep right center field to Bryce Harper. Zach Davies flies out to shallow right field to Bryce Harper. Willson Contreras grounds out to shortstop, Didi Gregorius to Rhys Hoskins. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

After Jake Arrieta gets shelled again in a 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, is it time for the Chicago Cubs to part ways with the veteran pitcher?

There always was a possibility this reunion between the Chicago Cubs and Jake Arrieta would end poorly. That’s the inevitable risk that comes with a former Cy Young Award winner in the twilight of his career returning to the franchise with which he experienced his greatest personal success and helped end a 108-year World Series title drought.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Rafael Ortega and the Regulars

The Cubs have lost eleven games in a row, but unfortunately they’ve got another tough matchup tonight against Zack Wheeler. Here is David Ross’ lineup for Game 3 against the Phillies. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Joc Pederson, LF. 2. Kris Bryant, 3B. 3. Javy Baez, SS. 4. Anthony Rizzo, 1B.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks keeps it going

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we have news for you. Bad news. The losing streak has gone to ten and the skid shows no signs of stopping. Sad. When Gregorius hit that homer and tied the game, it felt like a loss. We’re getting to 2012 (if not 1975) dimensions, when I assumed the box score was going to have an L next to ‘Chicago Cubs’.

Comments / 0

Community Policy