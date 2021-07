Newswise — To many, heart failure means a person is at the end of life, struggling for breath. But that is not reality for most heart failure patients. The Cardiovascular Division at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine is addressing the needs of today’s heart failure patients by expanding the Heart Failure program to not only care for those with advanced heart failure but to also help patients with the disease live full lives, and to help those at risk for heart failure. Luanda Grazette, M.D., M.P.H., FACC, professor of medicine at the Miller School and director of Advanced Heart Failure, Heart Failure Recovery and Therapeutic Innovation at UHealth, joined UM in November 2020 to oversee the heart failure program’s expansion.