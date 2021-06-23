Editorial: We thank the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP for the Juneteenth Community Celebration

The week-long celebration, which included a basketball tournament, the Miss Juneteenth pageant, a parade, a gala and a Family Fun Day, was lauded by one of our Forum contributors thusly:

"Thank you Dalton-Whitfield NAACP and all the sponsors of the amazing Juneteenth 2021 celebration. Every event was well planned and a lot of fun. The parade was bigger than ever and the gala dinner a smashing success. Family Fun Day was just that -- full of family and happy people having fun. Can't wait for an even bigger celebration next year!"

We agree, and we commend the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP, other organizers and sponsors for bringing us all of these wonderful events.

Now, it's our turn to help out. The Dalton-Whitfield NAACP has teamed up with the Bandy Heritage Center for Northwest Georgia in creating an archive of the history of branch 5246. There is a collection event on Monday at 6:30 p.m. for the community to deliver items at the Mack Gaston Community Center.

"Items sought for collection include documents, photographs, newspaper articles, event and contest fliers; history of celebrations and the community; and objects and artifacts that communicate branch 5246's origin, organization, membership, activities and community impact," organizers of this event said. "All contributed photos and documents will be preserved for the archives. Copies will be created for the donors when appropriate."

If you have anything of value that you can contribute, please do so. And while you're there, thank the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP officials for the important and thrilling Juneteenth celebration they provided for our community.