Kennedy Center rooftop transforms into HEIST nightclub for next eight weeks
The Kennedy Center rooftop is about to be transformed into a swanky D.C. nightclub. The HEIST Summer Series kicks off this Saturday for eight weeks from 9 p.m to 1:30 a.m. “We were going to reopen our club HEIST after a year and a half of being closed,” Owner Vinoda Basnayake told WTOP. “We started thinking of unique cool places to do a pop-up nightclub; do it over the top with live DJs, amazing views, performers and really go all out … We landed on the Kennedy Center rooftop because it’s just the most incredible views.”wtop.com