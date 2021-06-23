Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Kennedy Center rooftop transforms into HEIST nightclub for next eight weeks

By Jason Fraley
WTOP
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kennedy Center rooftop is about to be transformed into a swanky D.C. nightclub. The HEIST Summer Series kicks off this Saturday for eight weeks from 9 p.m to 1:30 a.m. “We were going to reopen our club HEIST after a year and a half of being closed,” Owner Vinoda Basnayake told WTOP. “We started thinking of unique cool places to do a pop-up nightclub; do it over the top with live DJs, amazing views, performers and really go all out … We landed on the Kennedy Center rooftop because it’s just the most incredible views.”

wtop.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Sean
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heist#The Kennedy Center#Nightclub#Kennedy Center Honors#Food Drink#Heist#Wtop#Dmv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EntertainmentWashington Post

Restart the Arts: The Kennedy Center

From the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic to the racial reckoning that has swept the arts, this has been a time of profound disruption for the arts. How will live events such as theater and musical performances be reconfigured with many now vaccinated? Deborah F. Rutter, the president of the Kennedy Center joins Washington Post reporter Geoff Edgers at 9:30am on Wednesday, June 30 to discuss how the arts have adapted during the pandemic, what reopening could look like and how the arts have reckoned with the times we live in.
Olney, MDWTOP

Olney Theatre stages summer outdoor productions on Root Family Stage

Are you looking for fun outdoor entertainment for the family to enjoy this summer? Olney Theatre in Olney, Maryland, presents the Root Family Stage. It’s a massive outdoor stage with seating for 250 people. “It’s been part of the Olney tradition for a long time; we’ve just built a larger...
Florida Times-Union

RH Jacksonville bringing luxury home goods, rooftop dining to St. Johns Town Center

RH Jacksonville promises to be a three-story luxury home furnishings gallery boasting an upscale rooftop restaurant, a barista and wine bar and a garden terrace at Jacksonville's St. Johns Town Center, according to shopping center owner Simon. Formerly known as Restoration Hardware, the upscale retailer will occupy a 48,431-square-foot building,...
tribuneledgernews.com

Pizza Inn reopens after eight-week renovation

Jul. 3—HENDERSON — On Thursday, Henderson's Pizza Inn held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its reopening after having closed eight weeks for remodeling. After the ceremony the restaurant opened for business debuting its renovations, which addressed the ceiling, all of the booths, the bathrooms, the kitchen, the bar and the painting of the walls.
South Coast Today

A fresh start: Kennedy-Donovan Center unveils renovated Early Intervention Center

NEW BEDFORD — Out with the old and in with the new: Kennedy-Donovan Center unveiled its newly renovated Early Intervention Center at its open house on Tuesday. With $150,000 in donations, the KDC was able to update its EIC with a fully accessible children's bathroom, updated assessment classroom and indoor playground, new flooring and a fresh coat of interior paint to create a more inviting space for children and families.
POTUSWashington Post

Transcript: Restart the Arts: The Kennedy Center with President Deborah F. Rutter

MR. EDGERS: Hi, folks. I’m Geoff Edgers, the Washington Post national arts reporter, and welcome. Good morning, and we have a treat for you today. We have Deborah Rutter, the president of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts. We’re going to talk about this recovery and this very important section of the recovery in culture and arts.
thrillgeek.com

Next “Transformers” Movie Receives Title

We now know what the title of the next Transformers movie will be. Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured moviegoers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on earth between Autobots and Decepticons.
Posted by
POPSUGAR

This Couple Got Married at the Kennedy Space Center, and the Ceremony Looked Like a Blast (Off)

Talk about a wedding that's out of this world! Pro gamer David and wife Krystal took their love to a galaxy far away (but still kinda close) with a wedding at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL. Their special day featured rockets, astronaut food, and even a special guest. Winston E. Scott, a real-life astronaut, gave the couple a few words of wisdom for their future lives as husband and wife and even played the saxophone for a bit of entertainment! From a gorgeous galaxy-themed wedding cake (yes, that's a hole in the middle of the cake) to light-infused floral centerpieces and, of course, a stunning bride and groom, you're going to want to skim through every single picture taken by Misty Miotto Photography for inspiration for your own nuptials (or, you know, just your next party) — they're truly amazing! See all the gorgeous photos from David and Krystal's space-themed wedding ahead.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Toon & Ina House / Atelier Vens Vanbelle

Text description provided by the architects. When Toon and Ina bought a monumental building in the center of Ghent, they were faced with a complex renovation project. The assignment: to make one contemporary family home from two connected historic buildings. The volumes have been preserved almost everywhere. However, a pure restoration was not on the agenda: in 600 years the building had already been renovated so much and changed its function so much that it was impossible to turn back the clock 'authentically. The earliest sources mentioning this place date from the 14th century. The cellar with brick vaults is said to date from when a brewery was still located here. There used to be an alley next to the house that led to the second home. But the bulk of the building dates from 1640, when the port of Ghent was just behind it. Later still, there was a printing shop for playing cards and a music school on this spot.
RetailPosted by
Forbes

Retail Shopping Centers Transform Into Industrial Parks

The United States is overstored and has been for quite a while. However, there are now many older shopping centers that are in demand at unprecedented levels – to address new needs. The need to fulfill e-commerce activity is higher in 2021 than ever before. In contrast, mall foot traffic, according to a study by Newmark Group, has declined dramatically over the past 20 years, forcing retailers to reconsider retail locations.
iheartlocalmusic.com

Photo Gallery: Chess Club / Red Kate / Matthew Mulnix

We’re seeing a steady return to rowdiness as punk bands are emerging out of their dens and reintegrating into the dive bar scene. Chess Club was finally able to celebrate their pandemic-era album release with a live show. They came touting fellow Black Site label-mates Red Kate– and if you’d forgotten what live punk sounded like over the course of the pandemic, Red Kate gave us all a crash course with the fury of a thousand suns. Local songwriter Matthew Mulnix opened the show.
Theater & DanceSlipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Marguerite and Armand- choreography by Ashton at Royal Ballet

This is Fredrick Ashton’s beautiful and emotional retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ novel, La Dame aux Camelias, which is also familiar to us through Verdi’s opera La Traviata.​ Ashton famously created this poignant ballet on Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev in 1963, and here it is performed by Italian guest danseur from American Ballet Theater, Roberto Bolle, and in her farewell performance, Zenaida Yanowsky who, despite her name, is French and Spanish. Gorgeous.

Comments / 0

Community Policy