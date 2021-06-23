Cancel
WATCH: Toronto Blue Jays sneak past Miami Marlins with ninth-inning RBI double

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a go-ahead, run-scoring double in the top of the ninth inning, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Cavan Biggio started the rally with a double off Marlins closer Yimi Garcia (3-6). Biggio scored on the next pitch when Gurriel – a Cuban native with family in Miami — pulled a curve to left.

Jays reliever Tim Mayza (2-1) earned the win, pitching one scoreless inning. Jordan Romano picked up his fourth save with a scoreless ninth.

Miami’s Sandy Alcantara struck out seven in eight innings, allowing five hits, one walk and one run. He threw 55 of his 86 pitches for strikes as he lasted at least eight innings for the fourth time in his past six starts. He has a stellar 1.80 ERA over his past seven starts, although his record is just 3-3 during that span.

Jays starter Ross Stripling allowed just two hits, one walk and one run in six innings, striking out seven.

Jays MVP candidate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Miami was led by rookie left fielder Jesus Sanchez, who jacked a monster home run — pegged at 439 feet — to center field.

The Jays were without manager Charlie Montoyo, who served a one-game suspension. Montoyo, suspended following an on-field incident in which Toronto’s Alek Manoah hit a Baltimore Orioles player with a pitch last Thursday, was replaced as interim manager by John Schneider.

Miami opened the scoring in the second inning on Sanchez’s solo homer. It was the second career homer for Sanchez, who has played just 16 major-league games.

Toronto tied the score in the sixth. Bo Bichette was hit on his left arm by a 98-mph fastball. He then stole second and went to third when Alcantara bounced a wild pitch. Bichette scored on Guerrero’s opposite-field single.

After the Jays took the lead in the top of the ninth, Miami had a shot in the bottom of the frame as leadoff batter Starling Marte tapped an infield single. However, Marte was caught trying to steal second on a great throw by catcher Reese McGuire, and Romano got the next two batters to end the game.

–Field Level Media

