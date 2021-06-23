Cancel
Lakers' Alex Caruso Arrested for Possession of Marijuana in Texas

By Wilton Jackson
Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THXau_0acdvxNC00

Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested Tuesday for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, per KBTX-TV.

According to the Brazos County Jail in Bryan, Texas, Caruso was arrested with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. A spokesman from the Texas A&M Police contacted TSA agents at the airport after they found the drug paraphernalia—a grinder with marijuana residue, per KBTX-TV.

Caruso, 27, was born and raised in College Station and attended Texas A&M from 2012 to '16. According to Brazos County Jail records, Caruso was released on bonds totaling $4200 and a $552 fine.

In six games in the 2021 NBA playoffs, Caruso averaged 5.8 points in 20.2 minutes of action.

