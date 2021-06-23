Cancel
After a Year Spent in Braids, I'm Wearing These 6 Curly Hairstyles All Summer

By Banna Girmay
After a year in braids, my strands are feeling healthy and strong—and my curls are ready for their moment in the spotlight. Of all the curly hairstyles that exist, the wash ‘n go will forever be my favorite, but as we know, washing curly hair every day strips it of natural oils essential to scalp and hair health. A healthy wash schedule of once per week for my low-porosity hair means there are several days between washes to experiment with other curly styles incorporating twists, cornrows, and more.

#Curly Hair#Hair Products#Hair Oil#Natural Hair#The Wash N Go#Memoji#Youtube University
