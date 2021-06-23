31 Epic Summer Sale Finds I'd Really Regret Sleeping On

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Apparently, I'm the only one who didn't get the memo that Hawaii is where it's at this summer. I swear every time I open my phone and hit the 'gram, I see another friend or friend of a friend off on some magical beach getaway just having a grand old time. To no one's surprise, I have FOMO. Major FOMO. So to ease the pain, I decided to create the ultimate shopping list for my imaginary getaway. That's right. Who really needs a fancy trip planned to stock up on summer essentials? (The answer is no one.) From bikinis and beach pillows (seriously, they're a thing!) to beauty products and hats, here are 30 of the best fashion and beauty items I could find that I'd 100% bring on a summer trip that I have yet to plan.