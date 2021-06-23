Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

31 Epic Summer Sale Finds I'd Really Regret Sleeping On

By Kristen Nichols
Posted by 
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer has arrived, and with it, some of the best sales of the year that are simply too good to sleep on. So if you're ready to kick your summer wardrobe into gear, now is the time to scoop up some of the coolest pieces of the season. That is before the best pieces get snapped up.

www.whowhatwear.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
957K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacquemus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Swimsuits#Paris#Couture#Flatform
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

10 Summer Pieces I’d Shop From Revolve—If They Carried Plus Size

There’s something really special about an online shopping experience with a strong vibe and clear point of view. I love going to a site and knowing I’ll be able to scroll through all the cutest on-trend styles in one place. I feel like Revolve is the prime example a site that makes shopping easy and discovering new brands inevitable. Their aesthetic is strong and consistent—and one that often overlaps well with my own personal style. Every time I visit their site, I see a whole slew of things I want to wear. One (major) problem though: I can’t shop there.
ApparelGrazia

Arket's Summer Sale Is Full Of Some Truly Incredible Clothes – I've Found Them All

Arket's summer sale is the total opposite to impulse-buying your way to the bottom of a bargain bin. Because the brand prides itself on providing the basics that form the building blocks of any well-balanced wardrobe, nothing in its cut-price section looks like last season's sloppy seconds that are being wheeled out for the final time. Instead, you'll find hard-working staples like blazers, jeans, button-shirt skirts, pleated skirts and flat (yet fashion-forward) shoes, all of which will go the distance now and when the office finally reopens.
YogaPosted by
whowhatwear

30 Ridiculously Cute Things I'd Wear on My Imaginary Summer Trip

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. Apparently, I'm the only one who didn't get the memo that Hawaii is where it's at this summer. I swear every time I open my phone and hit the 'gram, I see another friend or friend of a friend off on some magical beach getaway just having a grand old time. To no one's surprise, I have FOMO. Major FOMO. So to ease the pain, I decided to create the ultimate shopping list for my imaginary getaway. That's right. Who really needs a fancy trip planned to stock up on summer essentials? (The answer is no one.) From bikinis and beach pillows (seriously, they're a thing!) to beauty products and hats, here are 30 of the best fashion and beauty items I could find that I'd 100% bring on a summer trip that I have yet to plan.
LifestyleClickOnDetroit.com

How to fight against the summer sleep struggle

Sleeping during the summer months can be a struggle, thanks to hotter temperatures and extra hours of daylight. But spending the whole summer short on sleep is not a good option -- so we’ve got some tips to help you rest a bit easier. Beating the heat. As temperatures climb,...
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

6 Simple Outfit Ideas That Can Be Styled With Items Under $100

If simplicity is your vibe and you tend to gravitate toward pared-down pieces to create your go-to looks, you might be particularly interested in what I’m about to share with you below. I found a range of simple outfit ideas that are chic and easy. Interestingly, many of the ensembles could probably be created using just a few items that might already be in your closet. But if not, or if you’re interested in adding something fresh into your wardrobe, each of the looks could also be crafted with pieces that cost under $100 each.
Hair CareIn Style

I Splurged on This Fancy Hairbrush and Have Zero Regrets

In May of 2020, I announced to a few fellow shopping writers that I purchased a $62 hair brush because "the marketing got me." Seriously, I have the Slack receipts to prove it. The brush in question is from Crown Affair, a brand launched last year by then 28-year-old Dianna...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

My Cart Is Filled With Under-$100 Summer Pieces—Here Are My 23 Favorites

More often than not, when scrolling a fashion site, I adjust my price settings to the under-$100 category. Just because something's expensive doesn't always mean it's the cutest thing you can find. And recently, I've snagged the most stylish under-$100 things at Urban Outfitters. I'm seriously shook over all the goodies popping off its pages. From basics like white tees and denim to trends of the moment like green ruched camis and checkered bucket hats, there's no shortage of add-to-cart-worthy pieces. Want to see all the affordable fashion I'm thinking about scooping up? Keep scrolling.
Apparelenstarz.com

How To Dress On Trend This Summer

When the weather heats up, it's time to look forward to styles that keep you feeling and looking cool at the same time. A variety of summer fashion trends can update your wardrobe in no time. Here's how to wear some of the biggest trends this season. White Sneakers. If...
TravelPosted by
whowhatwear

I Travel a Lot, But I Still Make These 5 Airport Outfit Mistakes

You would think that after all of the stories I've written about travel style in my years at Who What Wear that I would have forbidden myself from committing airport outfit crimes. Alas, I'm still guilty. My problem is that I tend to prioritize looking stylish over being comfortable, so I'm constantly reminding myself to heed my own advice. (I promise you both style and comfort are possible.)
Public HealthRefinery29

I Got A Nose Job During The Pandemic & I Have No Regrets

I remember being 16 years old and walking home from school when two boys slowed down as they rode by on their bikes. One looked at me, turned to the other and said: "Shame about her nose." Though it was a passing comment from a teenager, it’s etched into my...
ShoppingFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Find the best deals of the summer at Sierra RV's Great Outdoors RV Sale

Chris DeRose stopped by Sierra RV to talk with General Manager Robbie Jensen about their Great Outdoors RV Sale. Jensen says Sierra RV just received new shipments of 2021 and 2022 models and they're not waiting to put them on sale!. Take advantage of the best deals all summer now...
Travelbackpacker.com

Five Epic Scrambles for Summer Peakbagging

From epic summit scrambles to bucket-list hikes to local gems, there’s a whole world of adventures out there for you to have—and we’re here to help you do it. Outside+ members get access to the full text of all of Backpacker’s curated hike reports—including the five on this list—including directions, campsite and permit information, interactive maps, and more. They also get access to our complete archive, from epic trail stories to skills tutorials to full-length expert gear reviews. Not a member? There’s never been a better time to sign up.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

J.Lo’s Fave Butt-Sculpting Leggings Are On Major Sale RN For Today Only

Jennifer Lopez is basically our hero. Whether it be her beauty and skincare secrets (she swears by olive oil) or her fashion picks, you could say we’re pretty much drawn to anything she unofficially endorses — and don’t even get us started on our addiction to her love life. With gyms reopening, we’ve been on the hunt for some new activewear styles to help motivate us to back into our fitness routines, and thanks to Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can score Jennifer Lopez’s leggings brand of choice for a generous 20 percent off.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

Hollywood's #1 Stylist Dressed Me for Every Event on My Cal—Here How It Went

Even though I'm a fashion editor, I'm not immune to feeling like I have nothing to wear. I definitely still have many moments in which I throw my arms up in the air and say to myself, "I wish someone would just dress me." As our social lives pick up again and my own calendar starts to look how it used to, I'm once again faced with this sartorial dilemma, but this time, I am giving up the reins and turning to an expert for styling advice.
Designers & Collectionswmagazine.com

Breaking Down the Green Trend Sweeping the Fashion World

It’s official: fashion has become completely obsessed with the color green. The shade has appeared in all hues at Molly Goddard, Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, and Kim Shui for spring—and it’s showing up in the form of much-adored objects, like the Bottega Veneta shopping bags. Then there’s TikTok, whose users’ recent enthusiasm for drinking chlorophyll shows that even the most basic necessities must be drenched in green.
Hair CarePosted by
Woman's World

Make Your Gray Hair Look Soft and Silky With This Super Simple Styling Trick

Your haircare routine should always leave your mane looking shiny and healthy. The thing is, once you go gray, this becomes a little harder to achieve because silver strands are, by nature, more brittle. Stylists and haircare experts agree that our routines need to change once we decide to embrace the silver, and if we do things right, we can still rock a silky, gorgeous mane.
MakeupPosted by
StyleCaster

Fenty Beauty Lipstick Is Just $7 At Sephora’s Semi-Secret Sale

Whether you’re VIP or Rouge, it’s pretty much impossible to miss the big Sephora sales. These days have some of the best deals around. But did you know Sephora has a 2021 summer sale right now that’s low-key hidden? It’s not advertised largely on the homepage so you might not know it’s there. But it features some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year. It’s worth taking a second—and third—look.

Comments / 0

Community Policy