If simplicity is your vibe and you tend to gravitate toward pared-down pieces to create your go-to looks, you might be particularly interested in what I’m about to share with you below. I found a range of simple outfit ideas that are chic and easy. Interestingly, many of the ensembles could probably be created using just a few items that might already be in your closet. But if not, or if you’re interested in adding something fresh into your wardrobe, each of the looks could also be crafted with pieces that cost under $100 each.