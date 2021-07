We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Tiffany Lucke, my husband Matt, and two cats (Gully and Golly) Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Myself, my husband Matt, and our two Maine Coons cats Gulliver and Goliath (Gully and Golly) live in a small railroad apartment in the heart of Greenpoint Brooklyn. I work in museum education at an NYC design museum, Matt is an analyst at an international bank, and Gully and Golly are professional snugglers with a specialty in troublemaking. The apartment that we live is in a unique space in that it is an open plan railroad design that presents a lot of unique challenges and also opportunities! Despite the fact that I come from an artistic background, Matt has definitely been the creative visionary for our home and I have contributed my Craigslist and thrifting skills to bring the vision to life.