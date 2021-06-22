RMPJC is Hiring A Full Time Administrator!

RMPJC is seeking a dedicated, compassionate, motivated candidate to become RMPJC’s new Administrator. This is a 40 hour per week position offering $20 per hour, and the opportunity to work with a network of activists in one of the longest-running anti-war organizations in Colorado! The candidate chosen to be the Administrator must have effective leadership and teamwork skills, experience in fundraising development and membership outreach, a passion for relationship building, and a commitment to help maintain RMPJC’s historic roots and framework of nonviolent education and action. This is an opportunity to be an integral member of a team dedicated to working for social, environmental and economic change and to gain valuable administrative experience, including nonprofit development and management skills, the efficient performing of fiscal responsibilities, and effective internal and external communication. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to rmpjcapplications@gmail.com.