WWE

Youth Wrestling

By Allan Steele
Post Register
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEli Armstrong, a local 7-year-old state wrestling champion, won the Outstanding Wrestling Award in his age group at this past weekend’s Western States Championships in Provo, Utah. Competing in the 8-under division at 56 pounds, Armstrong also claimed titles in both folkstyle and freestyle wrestling.

