Friend to Friend: These Are the Only Hair Dryers That Won't Inflict More Damage
I have a love-hate relationship with heat tools. On one hand, I love what they do, transforming my normally limp and lifeless locks into a style that has movement and body (I'm someone who has naturally fine and dry hair, so that's a big deal to me). On the other hand, I hate the damage they can cause with every styling session. All I have to do is use a cheap flat iron, curling iron, or hair dryer for a couple of weeks to see breakage, dullness, and split ends appear in droves.