Friend to Friend: These Are the Only Hair Dryers That Won't Inflict More Damage

Dry your hair in less time with the CIVISOLO Unidryer hair & hand dryer, which takes only three minutes to do so. This all-in-one gadget stores in the form of a hand dryer on your wall, so it does double duty. In fact, it has a smart air duct and an infrared sensor that dries your hands quickly. Truly a game-changing hairdryer, it won’t harm your hair or cause it to become frizzy. Not only will it save you time each morning, but you also won’t have to use towels on your hands and worry about germs. Furthermore, it prevents waste if you use single-use towels to dry your hands. Boasting three million negative ions, this hair & hand dryer takes care of your hair’s health.