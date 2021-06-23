Cancel
Homeless

Smith: Supporting homeless Vermonters

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 13 days ago

Vermont's response to serving the homeless during the pandemic has been recognized as a national model. The Agency of Human Services (AHS) is now working hard to ensure the needs of Vermont's homeless households continue to be met as we emerge from the pandemic. Unfortunately, recent reporting regarding changes to the state's emergency housing program did not fully capture this work and barely touched on the historic investments to support the homeless as we move into the recovery phase from the public health emergency caused by COVID-19.

State
Vermont State
