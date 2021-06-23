Smith: Supporting homeless Vermonters

To all the older white men potentially queuing for the 2022 election for U.S. Senate to represent Vermont, please step aside. Speaking as a white man to the handful of you who might run, I urge you to make space. As the last state in the Union to send a woman to Congress, it’s long past time we sent a woman to Congress. And as we work to dismantle pervasive systemic racism in this state, what a powerful message it’d serve to send a person of color to Congress, given Vermont has never done that, either.