Mariah Carey's '90s Looks Are What We Need But Don't Deserve

The first time I was introduced to Mariah Carey in all of her glamour was when I was about 8 years old and watched the music video for her single "Honey." There's a shot of a white curtain blowing around Carey, obscuring different parts of her outfit as the camera pans up her figure. She stands in a two-piece set made up of a white miniskirt and tube top and towers in high heels as her windblown hair whips around her. It was everything I thought I'd be one day as an adult. (Still working on that.) The unabashed glamour of Carey's style was something I wanted to emulate and became a major source of inspiration for my own personal style. In fact, my brother—who introduced me to Carey's music—and I still regularly use "Mariah '97" as verbal shorthand for looking and feeling our most glamorous. ("I felt very Mariah '97 in that dress.")