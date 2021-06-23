Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Giant panda gives birth to twin cubs at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26F0v5_0acduPRz00

TOKYO (Reuters) - A month ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, the city has another reason to celebrate - giant panda Shin Shin has given birth to twin cubs at Ueno Zoo, the first panda birth there in four years.

The Tokyo zoo’s website listed the two newborn pandas as being born an hour and a half apart at 1:03 a.m. (1403 GMT) and 2:32 a.m. on Wednesday. Their gender has not been determined, and they have not yet been named.

“All the staff are working together to observe and protect the giant panda mother and children,” the zoo said in a statement on its panda website.

One of the cubs weighs 124 g (4.37 ounces), according to the announcement. The other’s weight is unknown. The cubs are roughly the length of an adult human hand, as seen in a picture on the zoo’s website.

Shin Shin was born on July 3, 2005, at the Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong, China, and arrived at Ueno Zoo a decade ago, along with her male partner Ri Ri. The pair are also parents to a female panda named Xiang Xiang, born in June 2017.

It is not immediately known when the newborn cubs are expected to go on display at the zoo. Shin Shin had been removed from public view since the zoo reopened from its pandemic closure on June 4, when she was showing signs of possibly being pregnant.

Pandas are notoriously difficult to breed in captivity, as the females go into heat only once a year and can be picky about partners.

“The pandas are now a family of five. This is such happy news,” said Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato, offering his congratulations to the zookeepers on the birth.

“I believe everyone at the zoo is doing all they can day and night to keep the panda family healthy first, and I hope everyone will watch over them warmly and quietly.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandas#Tokyo Tokyo#Giant Panda#Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Pets
Country
China
Related
AnimalsWashington Post

Zoo’s giant panda cub learns to stand on own two feet, zoo says

On Connecticut Avenue, it can be reported that one of the more coddled creatures in captivity, now more than 10 months of age, has begun to stand on his own two feet. The act is not an exasperated assertion of independence on the part of Xiao Qi Ji, the National Zoo’s giant panda cub. According to a report from the zoo on Friday, it is instead an act of cooperation, contributing to his care.
PetsDesign Taxi

Yes, That’s A Giant 3D Calico Cat Overseeing Streets In Shinjuku, Tokyo

Just above Shinjuku Station, one of the busiest train stations in the world, a gigantic 3D calico cat has moved in to meow over the bustling city district, making eye contact with amazed passersby. A new advertising space, the Cross Shinjuku Vision, boasts a screen of 1,665-square-feet with 4K image...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Japan to extend Tokyo-area curbs as Olympics approach - Kyodo

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan is likely to extend a quasi state-of-emergency for the greater Tokyo area by a month, and some Olympics events including the opening ceremony may be held without spectators, Kyodo News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
AnimalsCBS Austin

VIDEO: Adorable newborn cubs on their first time out of the den

Switzerland (Zenger News) — Two cheetah cubs have visited the outdoor enclosures at Basel Zoo in Switzerland for the first time since their birth in April. The male and female cubs are the first offspring of 3-year-old mother Dina. According to the zoo, cheetah mothers raise their cubs on their own. The cubs’ father, Ross, 4 years old, will be in an enclosure in another part of the zoo.
Animalskelo.com

Double joy at Polish zoo as it welcomes second bongo antelope this year

WARSAW (Reuters) – The birth of the second critically endangered antelope in less than three months made a zoo in the Polish capital Warsaw proud, its staff said, as the newborn mountain bongo enjoyed her third walk outside on Wednesday. “It is a critically endangered species therefore zoos are very...
AnimalsBBC

India wildlife officials reunite leopard cub with mum

Wildlife officials in India have helped reunite a leopard cub that was separated from her mother. Villagers in the north-eastern state of Assam found the two-month old female stuck in a trench in a tea garden. Wildlife vet Khanin Changmai, who was called to attend to the cub, told the...
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

Rare giant barking deer spotted in Cambodia

A critically endangered giant barking deer has been spotted in Cambodia for the first time, in a boost for the country's wildlife preservation efforts, officials said Friday. "This is the most exciting news for Cambodia and for the whole world that such a rare and most critically endangered species was discovered in Cambodia," he said.
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

Elephant kills other elephant in zoo enclosure

An elephant was killed by another elephant while in their enclosure at the Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm in England on Friday. M’Changa, a 12-year-old bull elephant, was sleeping when another elephant entered that area of the enclosure and fatally injured him. The attack occurred in the early morning hours before...
Animalsmymodernmet.com

Buddhist Monk Rescues 8,000 Stray Dogs in China and Finds Them New Homes

Millions of dogs and cats live on China’s streets. Many pets are abandoned and left to fend for themselves, and uncontrolled breeding means the population of strays is only growing. However, one Buddhist monk in Shanghai, China is doing what he can to help. Fifty-one-year-old Zhi Xiang has been rescuing animals since 1994, and he now has almost 8,000 dogs in his care, as well as several hundred cats and birds.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...

Comments / 2

Community Policy