Justin Roiland’s Solar Opposites gets fourth trip around the sun at Hulu

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “A Rickconvenient Mort,” the third episode of Season 5 of “Rick and Morty.”. Despite a surefire premise to work with, “A Rickconvenient Mort” is the weakest episode of “Rick and Morty” Season 5 so far. Considering just how strong the first two episodes of the season have been, that’s not even necessarily a bad thing, but it does make for a relatively unfavorable comparison. While there are arguments that can be made about “Mort Dinner Rick Andre” and “Mortiplicity” possibly being all-time great “Rick and Morty” episodes, “A Rickconvenient Mort” doesn’t quite clear that same bar. The ingredients are there, from the premise (a contemporary riff on “Captain Planet and the Planeteers”) to the stellar guest voice cast (Alison Brie, Steve Buscemi and Jennifer Coolidge) and even to an emotional Morty storyline, but “A Rickconvenient Mort” doesn’t quite live up to its potential.