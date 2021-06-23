Cancel
TV & Videos

Justin Roiland's Solar Opposites gets fourth trip around the sun at Hulu

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 13 days ago

It feels like the only time anyone talks about Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan's Solar Opposites is when it gets another season. One presumes that someone (probably lots of someones) loves this show—at least enough for Hulu to green-light a fourth season before the third has even aired. Back in 2020, Variety reported that the show's first season was Hulu's "most-watched title." The Roiland brand is very strong these days, indeed, but there's not a ton of chatter about this show about pop-culture-obsessed space aliens.

www.avclub.com
Justin Roiland
Sean Giambrone
Thomas Middleditch
Variety

