Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso appears to be enjoying the offseason. A little bit too much, that is. Multiple reports have confirmed that the 27-year-old has been arrested in Texas for possession of Marijuana. Caruso was reportedly arrested by Texas A&M University Police in Brazos County on Tuesday. Complex reports that Caruso has been charged for possession of under two ounces of Marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia. He has been released after paying two separate fines amounting to $3,500.