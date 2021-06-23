Book Nook: X Troop - the Secret Jewish Commandos of World War II by Leah Garrett

There have been thousands of books written about World War Two. It was a global war-there are so many things to write about. Even so, after all this time one might think that almost every possible aspect of that conflict has been discussed, written about, and examined. Well, apparently there are still some undiscovered, fascinating details about that period that have eluded the scrutiny of scholars. Leah Garrett found one and she wrote about it. Her book "X Troop - the Secret Jewish Commandos of World War II" contains a trove of previously obscure information about a top secret British project that yielded incredible benefits for the Allies.