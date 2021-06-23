Cancel
Books & Literature

Book Nook: X Troop - the Secret Jewish Commandos of World War II by Leah Garrett

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere have been thousands of books written about World War Two. It was a global war-there are so many things to write about. Even so, after all this time one might think that almost every possible aspect of that conflict has been discussed, written about, and examined. Well, apparently there are still some undiscovered, fascinating details about that period that have eluded the scrutiny of scholars. Leah Garrett found one and she wrote about it. Her book "X Troop - the Secret Jewish Commandos of World War II" contains a trove of previously obscure information about a top secret British project that yielded incredible benefits for the Allies.

