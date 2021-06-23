Cancel
Texas State

This ‘Posh Porch Pirate’ is Still on the Loose in Texas

By Aaron Savage
Posted by 
KTEM NewsRadio
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hate is a strong word, but you know what? I'm gonna use it. I do. I really, really do. Sorry, but there's something so scummy about casually walking up to someone's home in broad daylight and carting off their package. I've had it happen to me too many times, and while it's not the end of the world if my new SD card or PlayStation controller gets nabbed, it's a serious problem when my mother's medical supplies get yoinked by some scumbag.

ktemnews.com
Community Policy
Temple, TX
ABOUT

KTEM News 14 has the best news and sports coverage for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Texas State
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
