Mississippi State

College World Series: Mississippi State explodes late, beating Virginia; Texas eliminates Tennessee

By Joe Nugent
WOWT
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Through seven innings Griff McGarry was in complete control pitching for Virginia, in fact Mississippi State didn’t have a hit and trailed 4-0. It appeared to be over, and then it all changed. After a walk, Kellum Clark cleared the fence in right, cutting the difference in half to two runs. The next two batters reached base, then Tanner Allen hit cleared them with a three run home run.

www.wowt.com
