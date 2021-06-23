College World Series: Mississippi State explodes late, beating Virginia; Texas eliminates Tennessee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Through seven innings Griff McGarry was in complete control pitching for Virginia, in fact Mississippi State didn’t have a hit and trailed 4-0. It appeared to be over, and then it all changed. After a walk, Kellum Clark cleared the fence in right, cutting the difference in half to two runs. The next two batters reached base, then Tanner Allen hit cleared them with a three run home run.