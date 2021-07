Vin Diesel has come a long way in the 21 years since he walked onto this Universal soundstage for the first table read of The Fast and the Furious (then known as Redline). He wasn't that far removed from spending his nights working as a bouncer at a New York City club, and his days attempting to get his big break. It was that struggle as a multiracial actor that inspired him to write, direct, and star in his 1995 short film Multi-Facial, which earned him a champion in Steven Spielberg - the legendary filmmaker created a role specifically for Diesel in 1998's Saving Private Ryan. Roles in Iron Giant and Pitch Black followed, but it was his turn as street racer Dominic Toretto, an outlaw with an honor and a code, that was the star-making vehicle.