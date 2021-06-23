Beazley, bats carry Larks to sweep of Mud Puppies

Drew Beazley played the role of two-way player perfectly the last two days for the Larks. After firing five shutout innings on the mound on Monday night at Municipal Ballpark, the South Dakota State product homered and singled in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader as Bismarck finished off a sweep of the Minnesota Mud Puppies 6-3 at Municipal Ballpark. The Larks, now 15-8 on the Northwoods League season, had 30 baserunners in eight innings in the opening game, a comfortable 15-6 victory.