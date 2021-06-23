'Confidence' driving White's hot hitting of late
ARLINGTON -- Eli White is getting his first extended chance at the big leagues this month and he’s making the most of it. In the Rangers’ 13-6 loss to the A’s Tuesday night, White went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI double in the fifth inning and his third career home run -- a 440 foot blast into the second deck of the left-field bleachers -- in the seventh inning. His three hits matched a career high, which he said felt pretty good coming against Oakland, the team that drafted him (in the 11th round in 2016).www.mlb.com