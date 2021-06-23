Cancel
Greeneville, TN

Comedian Cho to appear at Niswonger July 23

Rogersville Review
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Henry Cho will appear at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville on Friday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. Cho’s TV credits include appearances on NBC’s The Tonight Show, CBS’s The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos and had many guest roles on various network sitcoms. Cho was co-creator, coproducer and co-writer of “The Henry Cho Show” on GAC. Cho’s one hour Comedy Central Special, “What’s That Clickin Noise?” is currently running and available on Netflix. Cho can also be heard daily on Sirrus, XM, Blue Collar Radio and Pandora. He’s also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry. Some of Cho’s film credits include Universal’s McHale’s Navy with Tom Arnold and David Allen Greer; Say.

www.therogersvillereview.com
