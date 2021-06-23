Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Federal pandemic relief funds available for foster/former foster youth in Mississippi

By Maggie Wade
WLBT
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is distributing federal pandemic relief funds to foster and former foster youth. Three-point-three million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds is available for foster and former foster youth who are 14 through 26 years old. The money can be used to help with housing, education, transportation, utility bills, groceries, and other emergency assistance needs.

www.wlbt.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Money, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Congress
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy