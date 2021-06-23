Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Franz Wagner a consensus top-10 pick in post-lottery NBA mock draft projections

By Zach Shaw
247Sports
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA Draft lottery took over much of the sports world Tuesday evening, as the Detroit Pistons received their first No. 1 draft pick in more than 50 years while the rest of the draft's order was finalized. And while little discussion was had about those picking outside the top five, an interesting, Michigan-related subplot began to emerge as Franz Wagner climbed into the top 10 of most post-lottery mock drafts.

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Franz Wagner
Person
Trey Burke
Person
Nik Stauskas
Person
Brandon Ingram
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Nba Draft Combine#The Detroit Pistons#Warriors#Sports Lllustrated#Espn Com#The Sporting News#The New Orleans Pelicans#The Nba Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic

Paul George is a seven-time NBA All-Star and the second piece to the Los Angeles Clippers’ superstar duo alongside Kawhi Leonard. Off the court, he’s also winning with two beautiful kids and a partner. In this post, we’re looking at Paul George’s fiancee: Daniela Rajic. Paul George’s Fiancee: Daniela Rajic.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Thunder trade lands Kemba Walker in L.A.

The Los Angeles Clippers made team history this year as they made the Western Conference Finals for the first-time in their 51-year history. They came very close to making their first NBA Finals appearance as well, but they were unable to overcome the Phoenix Suns, in large part because Kawhi Leonard was out.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal And Robert Horry Say They Will Never Root For The Clippers: "Hell No."

With the Los Angeles Lakers officially eliminated from the playoffs, the Clippers are the only California-based team left in the fight for the title. Even still, there are some Californians who remain unwilling to root for them. Shaquille O'Neal and Robert Horry are among that group, as they revealed in a recent appearance on "The Big" podcast:
NBAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder receive No. 6 pick in NBA draft lottery

The Oklahoma City Thunder received the sixth pick in the NBA draft lottery, dropping two spots after finishing tied for the fourth-worst record in the league. The Houston Rockets did not fall to No. 5, so the Thunder will have the No. 6 pick, the No. 16 pick via the Boston Celtics and the No. 18 pick via the Miami Heat.
NBANBC Sports

Mock Draft roundup: No consensus for Wizards at No. 15

We're a short time away from the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery deciding the order of the first 14 picks of the draft, but because the Wizards made the playoffs this season, they're locked in at No. 15 barring a trade up or down the board. Before the ping balls drop,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy