Franz Wagner a consensus top-10 pick in post-lottery NBA mock draft projections
The NBA Draft lottery took over much of the sports world Tuesday evening, as the Detroit Pistons received their first No. 1 draft pick in more than 50 years while the rest of the draft's order was finalized. And while little discussion was had about those picking outside the top five, an interesting, Michigan-related subplot began to emerge as Franz Wagner climbed into the top 10 of most post-lottery mock drafts.247sports.com