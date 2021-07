EVERETT — For the second time this season, the Storm put its fate in the hands of Breanna Stewart in the final seconds with the game on the line. Trailing by two points, Stewart drove into the paint with Tina Charles in tow and missed a short jumper with 7.6 seconds left, which proved to be costly in Seattle’s 87-83 loss to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.