Yankees’ Luke Voit homers, triples in first game back since injury

Tonight is not the 2021 debut of Luke Voit, even though it kind of feels that way. The Yankees’ first baseman has played just 12 games this season, bookended by two IL stints. Correspondingly, the Yankees have the fourth-worst production from first base this season, as their collective 77 wRC+ ranks better than only the Red Sox, Brewers, and Cleveland. First base is a bat-first, sometimes bat-only position, and not having much punch from that spot is one reason why the team’s lineup hasn’t been as potent as we all would like it to be.