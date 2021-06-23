Cancel
Yankees’ Luke Voit homers, triples in first game back since injury

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Voit wasn’t as animated as normal during pregame hours in the Yankees clubhouse. But the reigning home run king’s bat was as loud as ever once the game started. Voit returned to the Yankees with a home run, a controversial triple and a walk in four plate appearances Tuesday during a 6-5 loss to the Royals. The first-inning homer broke a scoreless tie and the seventh-inning triple set up pinch-runner Tyler Wade to score the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, but the Royals rallied for four runs in the top of the eighth.

