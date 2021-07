For the first time in nearly two weeks, the Milwaukee Brewers lost a game as they fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Freddy Peralta was the hard-luck pitcher for the Brewers, giving up the single tallies in the first and sixth innings and allowing just three hits. Kevin Newman's solo shot in the first inning and Wilmer DIfo's RBI double provided the only offense needed by the Pirates to snap their own six-game losing streak. Tyler Anderson picked up the win with seven innings of shutout baseball and Richard Rodriguez finished the game for his 11th save of the season.