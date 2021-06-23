Game 72: A very bad loss

There are bad losses, and there are bad losses. This one was the latter. The Yankees fell to the Royals 6-5 in the series opener. Gerrit Cole did his thing with lower spin rates again, but his offense was of little help. He handed a one-run lead to the Jonathan Loaisiga, who coughed it up with significant help from Tyler Wade. DJ LeMahieu’s two-run blast in the eighth cut Kansas City’s lead to one, and the Yankees threatened in the ninth, but it wasn’t enough. Not only was Cole’s start spoiled, but so was Luke Voit’s return to the lineup. To tonight’s takeaways: